Area under Flash Flood Watch through Tuesday evening

As of 814 AM, Monday, July 6, 2020, the National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including Lafourche and Terrebonne through Tuesday evening.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area today and tomorrow with the possibility of heavy downpours from any of the storms. Several locations around the area have already received several inches of rainfall over the past few days and grounds have become saturated. Any additional rainfall could cause flash flooding across these areas.

Some localized total rainfall accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are likely with isolated higher amounts possible. Localized flash flooding will be possible across the area.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.