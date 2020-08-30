Atlantic basin continues to be active
How quickly things change! Overnight the forecast has updated to also include a low pressure system near Florida that is expected to develop but move away from land. Out in the Atlantic basin, three other areas draw our attention.
An area of low pressure is expected to form off the southeastern coast of the United States in a day or two. Subsequent development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle of the week while the system moves northeastward or east-northeastward, initially parallel to the southeastern coast of the U.S. and then away from land. It has a high (70 percent) chance of formation during the next five days.
Elsewhere over the Atlantic basin on this Sunday morning, showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave are gradually moving westward away from the Lesser Antilles. Although the disturbance remains disorganized at this time, some gradual development of this system is possible during the next several days while it moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, this system will continue to produce gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall across portions of the Windward and Leeward Islands this morning before diminishing this afternoon. It has a low (30 percent) chance of formation during the next five days.
There’s also a westward-moving tropical wave located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean, several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system is producing limited shower activity, and any further development is expected to be slow to occur while it moves slowly westward over the eastern or central tropical Atlantic. It has a low (30 percent) chance of formation during the next five days.
And, a new tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in a couple of days. Some gradual development of this system will be possible through the end of the week while it moves slowly westward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. It has a low (20 percent) chance of formation during the next five days.