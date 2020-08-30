Atlantic basin continues to be active

How quickly things change! Overnight the forecast has updated to also include a low pressure system near Florida that is expected to develop but move away from land. Out in the Atlantic basin, three other areas draw our attention.

An area of low pressure is expected to form off the southeastern coast of the United States in a day or two. Subsequent development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle of the week while the system moves northeastward or east-northeastward, initially parallel to the southeastern coast of the U.S. and then away from land. It has a high (70 percent) chance of formation during the next five days.

Elsewhere over the Atlantic basin on this Sunday morning, showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave are gradually moving westward away from the Lesser Antilles. Although the disturbance remains disorganized at this time, some gradual development of this system is possible during the next several days while it moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, this system will continue to produce gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall across portions of the Windward and Leeward Islands this morning before diminishing this afternoon. It has a low (30 percent) chance of formation during the next five days.