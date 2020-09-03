Atlantic basin map shows three tropical areas of interest, one with a 70 percent chance of development

It’s a very colorful map this morning! There are three areas of possible tropical development that the National Hurricane Center is watching.

A broad area of low pressure is located over the eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, producing a small area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development is possible early next week as the larger tropical wave located off of the coast of Africa passes to the north of the system on Sunday. It has a medium (40 percent) chance of formation during the next five days. (This system is pictured in orange)