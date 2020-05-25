Authorities searching for Missing Thibodaux Teen; Ask for Public’s Help in Locating

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Destiny Pontiff of East Camellia Drive in Thibodaux.

She was last seen late Sunday night, May 24, 2020, at a relative’s residence on Antill Drive in Thibodaux when she left without permission.

Destiny Pontiff is described as 5’2” tall, weighing 110 pounds with short brunet hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.