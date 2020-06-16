Backlog again blamed for today’s increase in cases; Patients in hospitals continues to increase

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 47,706. That’s an increase of 534 new cases. This includes a backlog of 148 cases, the majority of which date back to mid-April.

The state is reporting 24 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,930 deaths.

The state is reporting 112 probable deaths as of 6/14. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/14 is 37,017. That’s 3,113 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 999 cases, 16 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 77.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 818 cases, 6 more than yesterday. The state is reporting one new death, bringing the total to 58.

Statewide, there are 588 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 77 are on ventilators. That’s 10 more patients than yesterday, and 1 more patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 28,144 tests** have been completed by their lab and 504,573 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 532,717, which is 13,992 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 825 state tests, 1 more than yesterday; and 10,262 commercial tests, 278 more than yesterday. That’s a total of 11,087 tests.

Terrebonne is reporting 697 state tests, same since last Wednesday; and 10,253 commercial tests, 172 more than yesterday. That’s a total of 10,950 tests.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.