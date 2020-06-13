Backlog blamed for the increase of 1,288 new cases today

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 46,283. **On 6/13 LDH reports a total of 1288 new cases. This includes a backlog from multiple labs and facilities of 560 cases ranging 4/25 – 6/9.

The state is reporting 8 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,891 deaths.

The state is reporting 113 probable deaths as of 6/6. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/6 is 33,904. That’s 2,176 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 968 cases, 23 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 77.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 792 cases, 12 more than yesterday. The state is reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 57.

Statewide, there are 542 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 76 are on ventilators. That’s 7 less patients than yesterday, but 2 more patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 27,141 tests** have been completed by their lab and 477,242 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 504,383, which is 24,849 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 821 state tests, 2 more than yesterday; and 9,575 commercial tests, 188 more than yesterday. That’s a total of 10,369 tests.

Terrebonne is reporting 697 state tests, same as yesterday; and 9,558 commercial tests, 157 more than yesterday. That’s a total of 10,255 tests.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.