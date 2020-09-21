Bayou Blue Pontoon Bridge closes due to high water

The Bayou Blue Pontoon Bridge on LA 316 crossing the Intracoastal Canal Waterway in Bayou Blue, LA will be closed to vehicular traffic until further notice due to the abnormally high water elevation in the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) which is causing the pontoon portion of the bridge to sit at a higher elevation than the approaches resulting in a hazardous condition for vehicular traffic trying to cross the bridge.

Detour routes around the project, during the closure are as follows:

Eastbound: LA 316 to LA 3087 (Prospect Street) to LA 659 (East Park) to LA 24.

Westbound: LA 24 to LA 659 (East Park) to LA 3087 (Prospect Street) to LA 316.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.