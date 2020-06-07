Bayou Blue Pontoon Bridge is now closed

The Bayou Blue Pontoon Bridge (LA 316) crossing the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway in Lafourche Parish has been closed to vehicular traffic, due to rising water.

The bridge will remain open to marine traffic while the closure is in place.

With the threat of severe weather and heavy rainfall that may impact areas of the state, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reminds motorists to take extra precautions should traveling be necessary.