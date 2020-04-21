Bayou Community Foundation Announces Major Gifts from BHP and Blue Cross Blue Shield of LA Foundation to Bayou Recovery Fund

The Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) announced today a $100,000 donation from BHP and a $50,000 donation from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana (BCBSLA) Foundation for the Bayou Recovery Fund for COVID-19 Relief. These corporate contributions will fund BCF grants to nonprofits in Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish and Grand Isle serving residents impacted by the current health and economic crisis.

“All of us at Bayou Community Foundation are overwhelmed with gratitude to BHP, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation and all of donors for their generous gifts to the Bayou Recovery Fund. These contributions will go a long way to provide emergency food, health care and financial assistance to our most vulnerable residents now, as well as help our entire Bayou Region recover in the weeks and months ahead,” said Bayou Community Foundation President Henry Lafont.

Myron Protz, BHP Gulf of Mexico General Manager, said, “This is a time of great uncertainty and the conditions are critical for some of our neighbors in South Louisiana. BHP is committed to doing our part for the communities where we operate. We hope that our contribution to the Bayou Recovery Fund for COVID-19 can help further fund the outstanding work of local organizations in meeting the needs of South Louisiana.”

“We are grateful for partners like the Bayou Community Foundation who are enabling the life-sustaining work of community nonprofits for their neighbors during this crisis. Their work makes me hopeful for our state’s recovery over the months to come, and we are happy to be a part of that work,” said Michael Tipton, president of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.

BCF activated the Bayou Recovery Fund for COVID-19 Relief on March 19 to accept donations and award grants to local nonprofits for programs serving those suffering physically, mentally and financially from the current health and economic crisis. Contributions are still needed and are still being accepted. BCF will award the first round of emergency grants to nonprofits for COVID-19 relief programs on April 23. The application process for a second round of grants will follow.

“This is a frightening time for everyone as our community struggles with the impacts the coronavirus has not only on our health and wellbeing, but our economic sustainability as well. With the partnership of compassionate donors like BHP and BCBSLA Foundation, Bayou Community Foundation is working diligently to fund programs that fill those critical needs,” Lafont said.