Bayou Community Foundation Awards Over $244,000 in Grants to 32 Bayou Region Nonprofits for COVID Relief

The Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) presented grants totaling $244,905 to 32 nonprofit organizations serving residents in Lafourche, Terrebonne and Assumption Parish and Grand Isle during Round 2 of its Bayou Recovery Fund for COVID-19 Relief grants program June 11. Since April, the Foundation has awarded an amazing total of $441,750 in emergency grants to local nonprofits.

“Bayou Community Foundation is proud to once again award emergency grants to our local nonprofits that are providing critical relief services to our Bayou Region community through the Bayou Recovery Fund. Today is truly an important milestone in our community’s recovery and resilience,” said Bayou Community Foundation President Henry Lafont. “From feeding families in need to providing masks and sanitizers to protect our most vulnerable, these grants will give hope and help to our neediest neighbors.”

This latest installment of emergency grants will help nonprofits distribute food, medicine, masks and sanitation supplies to local residents; provide financial assistance to the unemployed and underemployed for rent, mortgage and utility payments; purchase PPEs and sanitation supplies to protect the health and safety of clients and staff as they deliver critical community services; and offer mental health counseling on a sliding scale to those unable to afford the care they need. Grants will also fund new technology for tele-medicine services and technology centers that will allow residents to apply for jobs and other assistance programs. (See the list below)

“The need for food right now is extreme. It is really the greatest we have ever seen. As soon as we are able to stock our food pantry, the food goes out to local residents who are struggling to feed their families,” said Herbert McCoy of Plymouth Rock Baptist Church Food Bank in Houma, which received a $10,000 COVID-19 Relief grant. “This Bayou Community Foundation will help our food bank increase our supply to feed 200 needy families in our area during this crisis.”

In April, the Foundation awarded nearly $200,000 to 21 organizations for COVID-19 Relief programs during Round 1 of the grants program. All grant funds have been generated through donations to the Bayou Recovery Fund for COVID-19 Relief, which was activated in March.

“Entergy Louisiana is proud to partner with the Bayou Community Foundation and other local nonprofits to supply sanitation, food and other necessities to help keep our communities healthy and safe during these challenging times,” said Jody Montelaro, Entergy Louisiana vice president of public affairs. “The needs of our communities have never been greater. We encourage you to join us in giving back to our friends and neighbors who’ve supported us through the years.”

“The COVID crisis has had profound impacts on our precious Bayou Region. Through this pain, however, comes a great deal of hope. The generous response to our Bayou Recovery Fund has been truly amazing and shows just how special this community of ours really is,” Lafont said. “Bayou Community Foundation is so grateful to all of our donors whose passion for our community and compassion for our neighbors in need make these emergency grants possible. Giving makes great things happen.”

Pacesetter donors to the Bayou Recovery Fund with gifts of $25,000 or more include BHP, Chevron, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, The Gheens Foundation, the Arlen B. Cenac, Jr. Foundation, Entergy, and the Lafont Descendants Trust. Many other individual donors, families and private foundations within our Bayou Region have also contributed generously to the Fund, which has raised nearly $500,000 to date.

BCF continues to accept donations to the Bayou Recovery Fund for COVID-19 Relief to fill ongoing emergency relief needs in Lafourche, Terrebonne and Grand Isle. Tax-deductible donations may be made at www.BayouCF.org. BCF expects to conduct a third round of Bayou Recovery Fund grants later this summer or fall. Details will be announced on www.BayouCF.org.

Bayou Community Foundation was established in 2012 by Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish residents who, after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita and the 2010 oil spill, recognized the need for a community foundation to strengthen our Bayou Region and to attract national and international assistance in the event of a future emergency or natural disaster. The Foundation activated the Bayou Recovery Fund for COVID-19 Relief on March 19, 2020 to accept donations and award grants to local nonprofits for programs serving those suffering physically, mentally and financially from the current health and economic crisis. Bayou Community Foundation is a tax-exempt public charity located in Houma, LA.