Bethancourt announces campaign for re-election as Judge, Division E

Judge Randy Bethancourt is pleased to announce that he will continue his distinguished judicial career as he qualifies for re-election as Judge, Division E, for the election that will be held on November 3, 2020.

“My approach on the bench has always been to take a conservative, compassionate and fair approach to every citizen that appears in my courtroom seeking justice. Since 2003, I have continued my education inside and outside the courtroom, taking every opportunity to become a better judge. Continuing professional education, and participating in professional groups, locally, statewide, and nationally, has made me a better judge today. I plan to continue in that constant effort to provide justice for all the citizens of Terrebonne Parish”

Taking office on January 1, 2003, Judge Bethancourt has handled over 19,000 legal actions in his courtroom. This experience is unmatched in this election, and he is energized to continue his conservative and compassionate approach to justice. Understanding that a judge must be prepared to handle a wide variety of people and problems, he constantly sought to continue his education throughout these past 18 years. His commitment to “Judges In The Classroom”, has allowed him to introduce and teach our system of justice to over 18,000 students to date.

Judge Bethancourt’s dedication to mentoring students in his courtroom propelled him to be selected among all Louisiana judges to receive the distinguished honor of being named The Judge Benjamin Jones Judges in the Classroom Award by the Louisiana Center for Law and Civic Education in 2016. The Louisiana Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers named him Public Official of the year in 1999. Judge Bethancourt was CASA’s Judge of the Year for the entire State of Louisiana in 2011 and he received the Terrebonne Parish Bar Association Community Service Award in 2008.

A native of Houma and Terrebonne Parish, Judge Bethancourt has been married to his wife, Adrienne, for 39 years. Adrienne holds a Ph.D. in nursing. Brooke, their 22-year-old daughter, is graduating from LSU this year. Judge Bethancourt is a practicing Catholic and a third-generation parishioner at St. Francis de Sales. He has been a Commentator/Lector for 45 years and a Eucharistic Minister for 30 years. He is past president of the St. Francis Parish Council and is presently a member of the St. Thomas More Society and is a Benedictine Oblate of St. Joseph Abbey. Serving as Chairman of the Vandebilt Advisory Council since 2015, he graduated from the local high school in 1971 and returned to teach in 1976-77. Judge Bethancourt has served as president of the Vandebilt Alumni Association and was Vandebilt Alumnus of the Year in 2004. In 2019, he was inducted into the Vandebilt Hall of Fame.