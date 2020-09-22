Bethancourt endorsed by RPEC of Terrebonne

The Republican Parish Executive Committee of Terrebonne announced its endorsement of Randall L. Bethancourt for District Judge, 32nd Judicial District Court, Division E.

The decision came after deliberating questions posed to the candidate. Judge Bethancourt is also a lifelong Republican and has served as the District Judge in Division E since 2003.

“The committee feels that Judge Betancourt’s conservative values and over 18 years of experience in this position make him the quintessential choice,” said Darrin Guidry, RPEC Chairman.

The primary election is on November 3, 2020.