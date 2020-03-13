Bishop Dispenses Catholics of Obligation to Attend Mass

The Bishop has announced that Catholics are dispensed of their obligation to attend Mass due to the Governor’s Executive Order to refrain from attending gatherings of more than 250 people.

The following is the Bishop’s letter in full:

My dear brothers and sisters in Christ:

Blessings and peace be with you!

I want to provide you with our most recent diocesan updates regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, Friday, March 13, Governor John Bel Edwards issued an Executive Order asking people to refrain from attending gatherings of more than 250 people in an effort to prevent the further spread of the Coronavirus. It is important for us as people of faith and citizens of Louisiana to cooperate with the Governor’s order for the health and well-being of our community.

In light of the Governor’s message, I am therefore dispensing the Catholic faithful of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux from the obligation to attend Mass on Sunday for the weekends of March 14-15 and March 21-22. In other words, no Catholic is required to attend Mass, and it will not be a sin for the next two weeks to not attend Mass to keep holy the Lord’s day by attending Mass. Further adaptations to this dispensation may be made as necessary in the future.

I want to speak very lovingly and yet directly to those who are elderly, sick, experiencing symptoms of illness, or who are at high risk of illness. I want you to hear me clearly and I want you to take very seriously the dispensation from attending Mass. For those 60 and older, I ask you to take seriously health officials urgings to implement what is called “social distancing”. I know that it is very hard for us in our culture to distance ourselves from others in this way, but it is important at this time that we do so to protect our own health and the health of others. I know that it is very difficult for our elderly parishioners to accept that they are not required to attend Mass, but as the one who serves you as bishop I dispense you from the Mass obligation and I urge you under these circumstances to accept this dispensation.

Regarding televised productions of Mass, at least for this weekend, I want to inform you that WLAE-TV broadcasts an 11 am Sunday Mass from St. Louis Cathedral and live streams Mass at theDailyMass.com and theDailyMass.com Facebook page. This Sunday we will share the live stream of their Sunday’s Mass on our Diocesan Facebook Page. There are also other opportunities for televised Mass via EWTN and Catholic TV.

Regarding school, Governor John Bel Edwards also announced today that all public schools in the State of Louisiana will be closed until April 13th. Therefore, all Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will follow the closure of public schools and will close for this same time period. Over the last several weeks, our Catholic Schools Office has been preparing for the possibility of this closure of schools.

In response to this school closure, the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will begin implementing their distance learning plans. Families will receive communication from their child’s school with specific details pertaining to the expectations of their students regarding distance learning.

Parents are asked to please continue to monitor messages received from your child’s school’s current family communication method, including PlusPortals, as well as the diocesan website and Facebook Page.

As this is a very fluid situation, we will be updating this information and these guidelines as necessary and as directed by national, state and local officials. You can stay up to date with the latest information by regular visits to our diocesan website.

Be assured of my prayers for you and your loved ones during this time of concern. God’s peace and blessings be with you.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Bishop of the Diocese of

Houma-Thibodaux