Bishop Fabre Announces Priest Assignments

The following is a press release from Bishop Shelton Fabre, Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux:

After consultation with the Priests’ Personnel Board, Bishop Shelton J. Fabre is pleased to make the following appointments:

PASTORAL ASSIGNMENTS EFFECTIVE MAY 15, 2020:

On the 40th Anniversary of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Bishop Shelton Fabre promulgated Plans of Hope, a strategic plan designed for the renewal of parish life. To enhance the implementation of Plans of Hope, the Office of Parish Support was established to oversee implementation of strategic planning initiatives for parish-based adult formation, youth formation, and major life moments (baptisms, weddings, funerals, etc.)

Since its inception, Rev. Mark Toups has served the Office of Parish Support in a variety of ways, most recently as “Acting Director.” Since July 2019, the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has been formalizing plans for more permanent leadership conducive for the further expansion of the Office of Parish Support. This includes a gradual transition of Rev. Toups out of his role as Director of the Office of Parish Support into an eventual role of mentor and consultant.

As part of the initial reorganization of the Office of Parish Support, Bishop Fabre has appointed REV. PATRICK RIVIERE as Associate Director of the Office of Parish Support effective May 15, 2020. Rev. Riviere, who has served as Associate Pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Thibodaux since 2019, has also been appointed Associate Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City effective July 1, 2020.

Furthermore, an intricate piece of the strategic plan calls for the ongoing renewal of the priesthood. Bishop Fabre is also pleased to announce his desire for intentional support to priests. To that end, Bishop Fabre has asked REV. MARK TOUPS to continue to serve as Vicar General and therein develop an operational plan for the ongoing support of priests, with hopes that a new plan would begin serving priests in the fall of 2021.

REV. ALEX GAUDET, who served the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux as Chancellor and Assistant to the Bishop since July 2018, will transition out of his roles as Chancellor and Assistant to the Bishop and will serve as Pastor of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux for a six-year term effective May 15, 2020.

REV. JAY BAKER has been appointed Chancellor for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux for a six-year term effective May 15, 2020. Rev. Baker will remain as pastor of the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma.

REV. VICENTE DELA CRUZ has been appointed Vicar for Clergy for the Diocese of Houma- Thibodaux for a six-year term effective May 15, 2020. Rev. dela Cruz will remain as pastor of St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux.