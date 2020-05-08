Bishop Fabre Announces Priest Assignments
The following is a press release from Bishop Shelton Fabre, Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux:
After consultation with the Priests’ Personnel Board, Bishop Shelton J. Fabre is pleased to make the following appointments:
PASTORAL ASSIGNMENTS EFFECTIVE MAY 15, 2020:
On the 40th Anniversary of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Bishop Shelton Fabre promulgated Plans of Hope, a strategic plan designed for the renewal of parish life. To enhance the implementation of Plans of Hope, the Office of Parish Support was established to oversee implementation of strategic planning initiatives for parish-based adult formation, youth formation, and major life moments (baptisms, weddings, funerals, etc.)
Since its inception, Rev. Mark Toups has served the Office of Parish Support in a variety of ways, most recently as “Acting Director.” Since July 2019, the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has been formalizing plans for more permanent leadership conducive for the further expansion of the Office of Parish Support. This includes a gradual transition of Rev. Toups out of his role as Director of the Office of Parish Support into an eventual role of mentor and consultant.
As part of the initial reorganization of the Office of Parish Support, Bishop Fabre has appointed REV. PATRICK RIVIERE as Associate Director of the Office of Parish Support effective May 15, 2020. Rev. Riviere, who has served as Associate Pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Thibodaux since 2019, has also been appointed Associate Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City effective July 1, 2020.
Furthermore, an intricate piece of the strategic plan calls for the ongoing renewal of the priesthood. Bishop Fabre is also pleased to announce his desire for intentional support to priests. To that end, Bishop Fabre has asked REV. MARK TOUPS to continue to serve as Vicar General and therein develop an operational plan for the ongoing support of priests, with hopes that a new plan would begin serving priests in the fall of 2021.
REV. ALEX GAUDET, who served the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux as Chancellor and Assistant to the Bishop since July 2018, will transition out of his roles as Chancellor and Assistant to the Bishop and will serve as Pastor of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux for a six-year term effective May 15, 2020.
REV. JAY BAKER has been appointed Chancellor for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux for a six-year term effective May 15, 2020. Rev. Baker will remain as pastor of the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma.
REV. VICENTE DELA CRUZ has been appointed Vicar for Clergy for the Diocese of Houma- Thibodaux for a six-year term effective May 15, 2020. Rev. dela Cruz will remain as pastor of St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux.
PASTORAL ASSIGNMENTS EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2020:
REV. BLAIR SABARICOS, a priest of the Diocese of Tagbilaran in the Philippines, who has served the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux since 2014, and who most recently served as Pastor of St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in Chacahoula, will be returning to his native diocese in the Philippines. We express great gratitude to Rev. Sabaricos for his time of service here in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.
REV. JACOB LIPARI, who has served as Chaplain to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center in Thibodaux since 2019, has been appointed Pastor of St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in Chacahoula for a six-year term effective July 1, 2020. He will reside at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux.
REV. ROBERT-JOEL CRUZ, who has served as Pastor of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Amelia since 2018, has been released from parish ministry in order to serve the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux full-time in the ministry of healing and deliverance.
REV. JOSEPH CHACKO, I.M.S., who has served as Pastor of Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church in Grand Isle since 2019, has been appointed Pastor of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Amelia for a six-year term effective July 1, 2020.
REV. MARK TOUPS, who has served as Pastor of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux since 2018, has been appointed as Pastor of Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church in Grand Isle for a six- year term effective July 1, 2020. Rev. Toups will continue to serve as a Vicar General.
REV. JOHN DAVID MATHERNE, who has served as Administrator of St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church in Mathews and St. Anthony Catholic Church in Gheens since 2019, has been appointed pastor of St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church in Mathews and St. Anthony Catholic Church in Gheens for a six- year term effective July 1, 2020. Rev. Matherne will continue to serve as Vocations Director.
REV. JEAN-MARIE NSAMBU, who has served as Administrator of Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport, has been appointed pastor of Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport for a six-year term effective July 1, 2020.
REV. BRICE HIGGINBOTHAM, who has served as Administrator of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City since 2019, has been appointed Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City effective July 1, 2020. Though delayed by one year, it is now anticipated that Rev. Higginbotham will depart for doctoral studies in Sacred Scripture in July 2021.
REV. PATRICK RIVIERE, who has served as Associate Pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Thibodaux, has been appointed Associate Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City effective July 1, 2020. Rev. Riviere will also serve as the Associate Director of the Office of Parish Support effective May 15, 2020.
REV. PRENTICE TIPTON, a priest of the Diocese of Saginaw, Michigan, who has served the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux since 2019, will be returning to his native Diocese of Saginaw. We express great gratitude to Rev. Tipton for his time of service here in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, especially for his service as Associate Pastor of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux and spiritual director and team member of our diocesan Office of Parish Support.
REV. RUSTY BRUCE, who is to be ordained a Priest on June 6, 2020, has been appointed Associate Pastor of St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church in Mathews effective July 1, 2020.
REV. DANIEL DUPLANTIS, who is to be ordained a Priest on June 6, 2020, has been appointed Associate Pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Thibodaux effective July 1, 2020.
REV. SOVI DEVASIA, who since 2019 has served as sacramental minister to nursing homes in Houma, has been appointed Chaplain to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center in Thibodaux effective July 1, 2020.
REV. NOAS KERKETTA, I.M.S., who has served as Associate Pastor of St. Hilary Catholic Church in Mathews since 2018, has been appointed sacramental minister to nursing homes in Houma and Associate Pastor of Annunziata Catholic Church in Houma effective July 1, 2020.
Mrs. Trudy Clement, who served in the Office of Parish Support, will now serve as Executive Secretary to Bishop Shelton J. Fabre effective May 15, 2020.