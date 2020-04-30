Bishop Fabre anticipates the possibility of returning to Mass mid-May

In today’s daily update, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that church services may resume in Louisiana, as long as they follow the same restrictions as restaurants.

This means church services may be held outdoors, with people seated six feet from one another. (This would not apply to families that live in the same household.) Churches may also use tents, but the sides may not be closed.

However, Bishop Shelton Fabre released a video announcement this afternoon saying that he anticipated the possibility of resuming of the celebration of public Mass in mid-May, with appropriate restrictions regarding social distancing.

“I know that you long to receive the Eucharist,” said Bishop Fabre. “I know that you long to come together for the celebration of Mass in your churches. This waiting is not easy. But I do trust that the Lord Jesus Christ is walking with each one of us as we continue in these difficult days.”