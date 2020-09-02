Boil Water Advisory in effect for a portion of southern Terrebonne

A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for Waterworks customers located along Hwy. 56 beginning with 8121, up to and including 8151, Crab Street, Hagewood Court, Pier 1, Pier 4, Pier 5 and Pier 56 Courts.

Pressure was reduced below 20 psi as a result of a main water line breaking. Crew are currently making repairs to the line.

The Boil Water Advisory will be in effect until Thursday morning at the earliest.

Please boil water for one full minute in a clean container before consuming. It is recommended that customers disinfect water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or food preparation.

Please visit www.tpcw.org or www.ldh.la.gov for more information.