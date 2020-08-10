Boil water advisory issued for portions of Raceland, Bayou Blue

Effective immediately, the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a BOIL WATER

ADVISORY for portions of Raceland and Bayou Blue. This advisory includes all customers

serviced by the District:

• in Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 182 (between Hwy 653 and Hwy 316 in Bayou Blue)

• in Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 653 and the North Service Road

• in lower Bayou Blue along and adjoining Hwy 316 (between Bayou Bend Dr. and the Bayou

Blue Pontoon Bridge)

This BOIL WATER ADVISORY was triggered by a drop in water pressure due to a main line

leak. As a result of this event, the water in the affected area is of questionable microbiological

quality. Therefore, as a precaution, this Boil Water Advisory is effective immediately and will

remain in effect until rescinded by the District.

Additional Information:

It is recommended that all customers who are included in the Boil Water Advisory disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation (including fountain drinks), and for rinsing food by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise. The Lafourche Parish Water District will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health– Office of Public Health after additional samples collected from our water supply have shown our water to be safe.

Updates: Customers should stay tuned to News Media outlets and monitor the Lafourche Parish Water District’s Website at www.lpwdla.org for further updates and additional information.

News Media Note:

Please repeat this announcement several times a day until further notice and advise the public that this information, along with future updates will be posted on the Lafourche Parish Water District’s Website at www.lpwdla.org.