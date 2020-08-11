Update: Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Raceland, Bayou Blue

Effective immediately, the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is RESCINDING its BOIL WATER ADVISORY for portions of Raceland and Bayou Blue.

Investigative samples analyzed by the Louisiana Department of Health indicate the Boil Water Advisory can be LIFTED for all customers serviced by the District:

• in Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 182 (between Hwy 653 and Hwy 316 in Bayou Blue)

• in Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 653 and the North Service Road

• in lower Bayou Blue along and adjoining Hwy 316 (between Bayou Bend Dr. and the Bayou

Blue Pontoon Bridge)

