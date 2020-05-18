Boudreaux Canal Bridge in Chauvin Closed due to Mechanical Failure

From the La. DOTD:

The Boudreaux Canal Bridge crossing Boudreaux Canal on LA 56 in Chauvin, LA, Terrebonne Parish is closed to vehicular traffic until further notice due to a mechanical failure which resulted in the bridge being inoperable. DOTD maintenance crews are gathering the necessary equipment and materials to make the necessary repairs in order to get the bridge back operational. The anticipated time of re-opening the bridge is unknown at this time.

Alternate route around the bridge closure is LA 57 (Grand Caillou Road) thru Dulac, LA.