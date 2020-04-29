Bourg Firefighters clear 14 Downed Trees on Bourg Larose Highway, Other spots in District

The Bourg Fire Department cleared 14 downed trees from the roadway on the Bourg Larose Highway and other spots in its district last night, the department announced via social media.

“The highway is now safe for Entergy to access the down power poles in the area. We can confirm, they are working please be patient many poles, lines, and transformers down in the parish,” reads the Facebook post late Tuesday night.





Lance Pellegrin, Constable of Bourg Ward 5, assisted firefighters by using his personal equipment to remove trees from the road with them,

