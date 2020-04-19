Bourg Larose Highway closed due to tree in road, downed power lines

The Bourg Larose Highway is closed until further notice according to the Bourg Volunteer Fire Department.

The entire Highway is shut down due to a tree in the road with power lines involved. Also adding to the situation is a large beehive in the down tree.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafourche Fire District 3 , Bourg Fire Department, and Entergy are all on scene.

Please avoid the area.

Photo courtesy of Bourg Volunteer Fire Dept.