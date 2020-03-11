BREAKING: Gov announces case of COVID-19 in Lafourche
During his press conference, Governor John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana now has 13 presumed positive cases of COVID-19, including a case in Lafourche Parish.
Gov. Edwards said the spread of the virus has been “community-spread,” and not related to travel. He recommended if you are sick, to please stay home and reduce your contact with individuals.
——————————————————————–
Lafourche Parish Government in conjunction with Governor John Bel Edwards announces a presumptive case of COVID-19 in Lafourche Parish. Parish officials have been in constant communication with the Governors Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and State Health Officials since the test result was verified.
Parish President Archie Chaisson has called a Unified Task Force meeting for Friday morning with Parish elected officials, mayors, School Board officials, Nicholls State University and the Greater Lafourche Port Commission to address parish-wide concerns and operations going forward.
“We want to make sure that we are one Parish in addressing concerns around the COVID-19 virus. We encourage residents to continue to follow all CDC precautions and to follow state and local media releases for the latest information”, said President Archie Chaisson.
No determinations have been made about cancelling any events as of today. Any decisions will be part of the unified task force meeting on Friday and will be transmitted to the public following that meeting.
For more information regarding COVID-19, please visit
www.cdc.gov/COVID19.