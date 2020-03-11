BREAKING: Gov announces case of COVID-19 in Lafourche

During his press conference, Governor John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana now has 13 presumed positive cases of COVID-19, including a case in Lafourche Parish.

Gov. Edwards said the spread of the virus has been “community-spread,” and not related to travel. He recommended if you are sick, to please stay home and reduce your contact with individuals.

Lafourche Parish Government in conjunction with Governor John Bel Edwards announces a presumptive case of COVID-19 in Lafourche Parish. Parish officials have been in constant communication with the Governors Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and State Health Officials since the test result was verified.

Parish President Archie Chaisson has called a Unified Task Force meeting for Friday morning with Parish elected officials, mayors, School Board officials, Nicholls State University and the Greater Lafourche Port Commission to address parish-wide concerns and operations going forward.