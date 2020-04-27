BREAKING: Gov Edwards extending Stay at Home order until May 15
Gov Edwards just announced he is extending Stay at Home order until May 15.
“We do not meet the criteria set forth to start phase 1,” stated Edwards.
The stay-at-home order has three small changes:
• Malls will remain closed, but stores can have curbside service.
• Restaurants will be allowed to let customers eat outdoors on patios, but NO table service,
• Public-facing workers must wear masks.
Those three changes will take place May 1, when the current order is set to expire.
More details will follow.