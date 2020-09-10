BREAKING: Louisiana to move into Phase 3 of reopening on Friday

Louisiana will begin Phase 3 of reopening on Friday, Sept. 11, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced this morning.

“The data is positive enough that we will be going into Phase 3 tomorrow,” he said.

More information on what Phase 3 will look like in the state will come tomorrow, he noted.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines allow workplaces to begin operations with unrestricted staffing, visitors to return to senior care facilities and large venues such as theaters, sporting venues and churches to reopen with limited physical distancing. However, those are just recommendations, and each state has been advised by the White House to develop their own reopening plans.

Since early June, the state has been in Phase 2.

Louisiana has seen declines in the percentage of positive tests and drops in hospitalizations since around mid-July.