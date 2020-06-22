BREAKING: Louisiana will remain in Phase 2 for another 28 days

The governor has announced we will remain in Phase 2 for another 28 days.

Our state reached two grim milestones today. Over 50,000 cases and over 3,000 deaths have been reported. Louisiana has also reported an increase of 90 patients hospitalized over the last 10 days. Community-spread cases specifically have increased across the state.

We are one of 23 states where cases are increasing, which is consistent across the south.

More details will come.