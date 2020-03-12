BREAKING: NBA to Suspend Season after Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced tonight it will suspend game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice.

The decision came after a player on the Utah Jazz, which has been reported to be Rudy Gobert, preliminary tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s Jazz versus Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena, the NBA said. The game was subsequently canceled.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” reads a statement by the NBA.