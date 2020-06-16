BREAKING: Standoff taking place in Marydale Subdivision

UPDATE: The standoff ended peacefully with the subject’s surrender, Matherne said.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the U.S. Marshals with apprehending a fugitive on Ridgeway Street in the Marydale subdivision (just outside of Thibodaux), Lt. Brennan Matherne confirmed with the Times around 3:15 p.m.

Matherne said the suspect has barricaded himself in a structure, and the standoff has been going on for approximately three hours.

The suspect does NOT have a hostage, Matherne said.

More details are forthcoming.