BREAKING: Standoff taking place in Marydale Subdivision

UPDATE: The standoff ended peacefully with the subject’s surrender, Matherne said. 



The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the U.S. Marshals with apprehending a fugitive on Ridgeway Street in the Marydale subdivision (just outside of Thibodaux), Lt. Brennan Matherne confirmed with the Times around 3:15 p.m. 

 

Matherne said the suspect has barricaded himself in a structure, and the standoff has been going on for approximately three hours. 



 

The suspect does NOT have a hostage, Matherne said. 

 

More details are forthcoming.

