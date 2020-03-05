Bridge Closure in Lafourche

The Galliano Pontoon Bridge will be closed for repair on Monday, March 9, the Lafourche Parish Public Works announced this afternoon.

From 9:00 a.m. on Monday until Tuesday, March 10 at 5:00 p.m., the bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic.

The closure is needed to replace a hydraulic ram that operates the aprons on the Highway 1 side, Public Works said.

Alternate Routes will be the South Lafourche Bridge to the North and the Golden Meadow Lift Bridge to the South, Public Works said.