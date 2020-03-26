By the numbers: Let’s take a look at the age brackets of cases and deaths

According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health, 724 cases are from age bracket 40-59. There are 362 cases in each age bracket, 40-49 and 50-59.

The next largest age grouping is 329 cases in the age range 60-69, followed by 323 cases that are 70+.

The rest of the groups are as follow: 256 are age range 30-39; 151 are age range 18-29; and 9 cases are those under age 18.

When it comes to deaths, 23 of 65 total deaths were patients under age 60.

There are 14 deaths in the age bracket 50-59, seven deaths in the 40-49 bracket, and two deaths in the 30-39 bracket. The youngest is a 36-year-old from Orleans Parish.

Forty-two deaths are in those age 60 and above. Eight are in age bracket 60-69, 16 are age bracket 70-79, nine are age bracket 80-89, and nine are age 90+.