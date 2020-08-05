Cassidy: Shreveport, Baton Rouge to Receive $1 Million to Support Victims of Human Trafficking

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced that centers in Shreveport and Baton Rouge are receiving a combined $1 million in federal funding to help victims of human trafficking. The funding provides up to two years of transitional housing and other support services for victims.

“Victims of human trafficking endure indescribable torment. They deserve our support. These funds make a real difference in the lives of victims and help them recover from their trauma,” said Dr. Cassidy.

The Kennedy Center of Louisiana in Shreveport is receiving $414,934. The funds will be used to implement a program that will use a victim-centered approach to provide safe, stable transitional housing for about 30 trafficking victims throughout northwestern Louisiana. Additionally, the program will offer clients crisis intervention, mental health services and education and work training, and clothing and food.

Empower 225 is receiving $499,458 for housing and support programs that will mostly focus on the Baton Rouge area, though, the organization will also target and support victims in Shreveport and New Orleans, particularly among the most vulnerable populations. The project will serve at least 30 victims each year. In addition to housing, the program will provide intensive case management, client intake and assessment, life skills, clothing and food, crisis intervention, documentation assistance, education and workforce training, family reunification, mental health services, and an array of additional services.

Louisiana’s $1 million in grants are part of the Trump administration’s effort to help victims of human trafficking. The administration announced today that it is awarding $35 million in grant funding to similar victim support programs across the country.

“The administration has heard these concerns and is responding by awarding leading nonprofit organizations the necessary funding to ensure that survivors have a stable place to live,” Ivanka Trump said.