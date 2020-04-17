Catholic Charities, Second Harvest Sponsor Local Food Distribution

From the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux

To help meet the needs of those people who are food insecure in our community during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux this week teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank of New Orleans for a drive-thru emergency food distribution behind St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church’s multipurpose building in Mathews.

According to Nicole M. Bourgeois, Ph.D., LMFT, executive director of Catholic Charities, 13 volunteers distributed 31,784 lbs. of produce, meats, canned goods and dairy to an estimated 1,100 cars, with some cars having more than one household per car. Distribution was from 9 a.m. until 1pm. All of the food was distributed and only about 10-15 cars had to be turned away.

“It was truly amazing to watch everything work out the way it did, and many of the people we served expressed their gratitude as they drove through,” said Dr. Bourgeois. “I am grateful to our volunteers who served their community in this special way, and to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for providing several deputies who assisted us.”

Dr. Bourgeois says they are in the process of planning a few more food distributions throughout the diocese, with the next slated for Thursday, April 30 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, located at 8594 Main St. in Houma.