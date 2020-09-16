Catholic Charities to host drive-through food distribution event on Friday

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and Second Harvest Food Bank of New Orleans are set to host a drive-through emergency food distribution event this Friday (Sept. 18) starting at 9:30 am at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center.

The two organizations have hosted similar events in Mathews, Houma, Morgan City and Galliano in recent months and have distributed over 125,000 lbs. of food to an estimated 4,800 local families through these events.

“Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has been working hard to identify the areas of greatest need in our communities and making sure that the most vulnerable among us are safely receiving those needed services,” the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux said in a press release.