Catholic churches may resume the public celebration of Mass this weekend
This afternoon Bishop Shelton Fabre announced via a video address that he will allow Catholic churches in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux to resume the public celebration of Mass beginning this weekend.
In his address, the Bishop referenced the events of this past weekend, when many Catholic church parishes were able to hold public Masses outdoors, which was the first time public Masses were celebrated since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The Bishop said, “For many of us, the day was filled with joy and great emotion, as we both celebrated the great gift of our mothers on this Mother’s Day and came together for the first time as a community to worship Jesus Christ in the Mass and to receive Him in the Most Holy Eucharist. I am glad that slowly we are beginning to be able to come together as a Church community to pray together, while also remaining safe by taking precautionary measures.”
He continued, “…our churches will again be able to resume more normal operations, including the offering of the public celebration of Mass. Beginning this weekend, I am allowing our churches to resume the public celebrations of Mass for both Sundays, as well as on weekdays.”
The Bishop went on to explain social distancing measures that will be in effect in the churches. Churches will be limiting the number of people inside the building during Mass. You will also have to maintain a six-foot social distance between individuals and households. Each parish is developing a system of how to handle this. Some parishes will be offering online sign up for Mass attendance. Others are offering an overflow plan to stream Mass to the parish hall or other buildings around the church. You will also be asked to wear a mask.
The obligation to attend Sunday Mass is still dispensed for all Catholics of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. This means that you do not have to attend Mass, especially if you are vulnerable or if you do not feel safe at this time in attending Mass. The Bishop invited those who do not attend Mass to mark the Lord’s Day in some other way, whether it is participating in a livestream Mass or offering a prayer service with your family at your home.
The Bishop closed with this statement: “I would like to particularly address those who may choose not to attend Mass this weekend, whether you are understandably taking extra precautions to protect yourself from harm or because the time of pandemic has put particular strain on you or on your family. I want you to know that we are still in this together as a diocesan family. We are praying particularly for you in these celebrations of Mass. As our priests rejoice at the people they see in these celebrations, I assure you that we also long for those who at this time we do not see. We are praying for you. Know that the Lord Jesus is with you wherever you are. He has not and Jesus will not abandon you in these days, but draws particularly close to each of you during these difficult times.”
You can watch the Bishop’s address in full here: https://youtu.be/6A3L_Dl0CCQ