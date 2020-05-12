Catholic churches may resume the public celebration of Mass this weekend

In his address, the Bishop referenced the events of this past weekend, when many Catholic church parishes were able to hold public Masses outdoors, which was the first time public Masses were celebrated since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Bishop said, “For many of us, the day was filled with joy and great emotion, as we both celebrated the great gift of our mothers on this Mother’s Day and came together for the first time as a community to worship Jesus Christ in the Mass and to receive Him in the Most Holy Eucharist. I am glad that slowly we are beginning to be able to come together as a Church community to pray together, while also remaining safe by taking precautionary measures.”

He continued, “…our churches will again be able to resume more normal operations, including the offering of the public celebration of Mass. Beginning this weekend, I am allowing our churches to resume the public celebrations of Mass for both Sundays, as well as on weekdays.”