Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana Announces Participation in Sixth Annual #iGiveCatholic on #GivingTuesday

Kick off the charitable season on #GivingTuesday, December 1, with #iGiveCatholic—a crowdfunding event that brings the Catholic community together to give thanks and give back. Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana is joining arch/dioceses and Catholic foundations across the country for the sixth annual #iGiveCatholic campaign, a day held annually on #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and generosity.

“Over the past several years our Catholic community has embraced our church parishes and Catholic schools through #iGiveCatholic and has helped to raise over one million dollars for our local parishes and schools. Your generosity has helped us to replaces roofs, build fences to keep our children safe at school, advance technology in the classrooms, and even build an adoration chapel. None of these things would have been possible without the prayers and generosity of our Catholic faithful,” said Bishop Shelton Fabre. “The 2020 #iGiveCatholic is an important campaign for our diocese this year as we look to bringing our Catholic community together as one united in faith. This year has brought about many challenges for our parishes and schools and together with the support of our community through #iGiveCatholic we will be able to accomplish great things in our local community!”

The diocesan #iGiveCatholic landing page lists all of the participating Catholic church parishes, schools and ministries. Each page is personalized with their mission, vision and individualized donate buttons to tell that organization’s story and raise funds for their particular project or need. The pages include a leaderboard updating total donations in real time, affording parishioners, alumni, parents and supporters the opportunity to track how their favorite parish, school or ministry is doing on the Giving Day.

Individuals can get involved, too, ensuring the success of their favorite parish, school or ministry by creating individual fundraising pages on behalf of the organization, or provide a gift that can be used to match other donations during the event.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our Catholic community to join in a nationwide effort to promote philanthropy and celebrate our Catholic heritage,” said Cory Howat, president of #iGiveCatholic. “Every donation makes a difference and has a positive impact on the life of our churches and schools. We look forward to making 2020 a great year and hope our community will join us and Give Catholic on December 1st.”

For more information about supporting your church parish, school or nonprofit on December 1 for the #iGiveCatholic Giving Day, please contact Amy Ponson at 985.850.3116 or aponson@htdiocese.org.