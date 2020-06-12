Catholic Schools Prepare for Next School Year

The following is a message from Suzanne Troxclair, Superintendent of Catholic Schools:

RETURN TO SCHOOL PLAN

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is actively preparing for the safe return to our schools in August for the 2020-2021 school year.

Utilizing a task force comprised of school administrators, medical health professionals, parents, school board members, and diocesan leadership, an intentional Return to School Plan is being constructed. The intent of the plan is to aid in navigating the return to our schools so employees, students, and families feel safe and to reduce the impact of COVID-19 conditions.

Our priorities as we return to school are safety, presence, and growth:

• SAFETY The diocese is committed to utilizing appropriate safety measures in the context of a return to work and schools.

• PRESENCE The diocese is committed to keeping our schools open and do not want to burden parents with challenging schedules that would make it difficult to work.

• GROWTH The diocese wants our children to continue their academic progress in a safe, secure, and Christ-centered environment in our schools as we work in the ministry of Catholic education to form the whole child.

This Return to School Plan will be updated regularly as we respond to additional guidance received. Our schools will post their Return to School Plans on their school websites, updating as needed.

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is grateful for the deep commitment of its school families to the ministry of Catholic education and looks forward to welcoming its students back to school in August!

DISTANCE LEARNING

Students, teacher-ministers, administrator-ministers, and their support staffs did an outstanding job to ensure teaching and learning infused with our Catholic identity continued throughout this unprecedented time. They faced these challenges with the Christ-centered spirit and tenacity that make our Catholic school ministry both unique and excellent.

In addition to ensuring that teaching and learning continued through distance education, they made intentional efforts to recognize our students through fun and innovative methods! Whether it included highlighting students on social media or delivering yard signs to the houses of graduating seniors, the students and their families witnessed firsthand the sincere love and support of their Catholic school family. These memories will be forever carried in their hearts and in ours, as we have been blessed to witness these incredible expressions of faith and hope for our students.

HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATIONS:

CENTRAL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

Friday, June 26, 2020 @ 6:30pm

Holy Cross Catholic Church, Morgan City

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

Saturday, June 27, 2020 @ 9:00am

Stopher Gymnasium

Nicholls State University, Thibodaux

E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

Saturday, June 27, 2020 @ 3:00pm

Stopher Gymnasium

Nicholls State University, Thibodaux