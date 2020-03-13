Catholic Schools will close; Implementing Distance Learning Plans

All Catholic schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and all public schools in the state of Louisiana will be closed from Monday, March 16th until Monday, April 13th, as Louisiana seeks to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state. Over the last several weeks, our Catholic Schools Office has been preparing for this possibility.

In response, the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will begin implementing their distance learning plans. Families will receive communication from their child’s school with specific details pertaining to the expectations of their students.

Please continue to monitor messages received from your school’s current family communication method, including PlusPortals, as well as the diocesan website and Facebook Page.