CDC No Longer Needs to Confirm Positive Lab Results

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that lab tests have proven to be reliable and CDC confirmation of positive lab results is no longer needed.

To reflect this change, The Louisiana Department of Health has launched a new interactive dashboard for tracking COVID-19 testing results in Louisiana. This new dashboard includes a heat map of the state along with a breakdown of positive cases by parish. The Department has removed CDC confirmed cases from the dashboard and now results are considered positive instead of presumptive positive. Additionally, the dashboard also includes positive results from commercial labs.

“Our commitment is to share as much information with the public as possible and we hope this dashboard is a useful tool,” said Stephen Russo, interim secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health. “While this virus has not reached every parish of our state, we believe that it will. It is important that we all take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of this illness. The public is warned to practice social distancing, stay home if you are sick and be sure to wash your hands.”

View the dashboard at http://www.ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.