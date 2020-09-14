Center of Sally has reformed to the east of earlier estimates

At the 10am update, Sally has slowed to only 6 mph, and the pressure has dropped to 991mb. Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the center of Sally has reformed to the east of the previous estimated location. The western edge of the cone no longer seems to include Terrebonne or Lafourche, but no changes to the warnings locally. The Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch from the Mississippi/Alabama Border to the Alabama/Florida Border has been changed to a Hurricane Warning. Sally is still forecast to increase to a category 1 storm before landfall around the Louisiana/Mississippi border on Tuesday afternoon.

At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Sally was located near latitude 28.4 North,

longitude 86.9 West. Sally is moving toward the west-northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h). This general motion is expected to continue today, followed by a decrease in forward speed and a turn toward the

northwest tonight and a northward turn sometime on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico today, approach southeastern Louisiana tonight, and

make landfall in the hurricane warning area on Tuesday or Tuesday night. Afterward, Sally is expected to move slowly north- northeastward near the northern Gulf Coast through Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected over the next day or so, and Sally is forecast to become a hurricane by tonight, with additional strengthening possible before the center crosses the northern Gulf Coast.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center. The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance aircraft data is 991 mb (29.27 inches).