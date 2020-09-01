Chackbay, Choctaw and Kraemer residents to experience power outage today

Lafourche Parish Government:

From Entergy:

Customers in the Chackbay, Choctaw and Kraemer area will experience an outage today, 9.1.2020, from noon to 4:00 PM so that we can safely make repairs to a pole that was broken in an automobile accident.

The starting point of the outage will be around 924 Highway 20 and will follow along Highway 20 into the Choctaw and Kraemer communities.

We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause.