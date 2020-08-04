Chackbay Fire Department responds to three fires, saves dog

From the Chackbay Fire Department:

The Chackbay Fire Department was busy last week responding to three separate fires in the Chackbay community. The first fire was reported on Sunday July 26th off of Hwy 307. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a refrigerator on fire inside of a shed. Upon arrival, the fire had been extinguished by the homeowner. Firefighters investigated and removed smoke from the structure.

The second fire was reported on Monday July 27th at a home on Hwy 20. Firefighters were dispatched for a fire in an oven. Upon arrival, firefighters found an oven on fire which was extinguished by the firefighters. No further damage was caused and smoke was removed from the residence by the fire department.

The third fire was reported on Saturday August 1st at a home on Hwy 304. Firefighters were dispatched to a reported grease fire on a stove. When firefighters arrived they found the kitchen fully engulfed with flames and fire in the attic. Firefighters made entry into the house and during a search discovered a dog that was not responding and breathing irregularly. Firefighters brought the dog outside and immediately began cooling the animal and providing oxygen through a special pet mask. After a while, the animal came to and was successfully reunited with its owner. Firefighters continued extinguishing the fire with assistance from St. John Volunteer Fire Department and Choctaw Volunteer Fire Department.

In addition to these fires, your ALL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT also responded to 1 Vehicle Crash and 2 Medical Emergencies last week.

Special thanks to M² – M Squared – Down Da Road for donating water to the firefighters. They have made donations of water and drinks on many occasions over the years and it is much appreciated.