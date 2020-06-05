Chaisson Declares State of Emergency for Lafourche Parish

From Lafourche Parish Government:

President Archie Chaisson has declared a State of Emergency for Lafourche Parish in anticipation of heavy rain, forecasted storm surge, and possible flooding due to Tropical Storm Cristobal. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch in effect through next Tuesday, June 9th, 2020. Rain totals exceeding 10 inches are possible.

Public works crews are working to ensure pumps throughout Lafourche Parish remain fully operational and continue to clean canals and catch basins ahead of the storm. Residents are also encouraged to clean near their homes and report requests for assistance or any flooding to the EOC (Emergency Operations Center) at 985-532-8174.

Click Here: State of Emergency Declaration