Chaisson: ‘It truly looks like we’re starting to flatten that curve’

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson had some positive news during his daily coronavirus update this afternoon.

He said Lafourche has about 100 less positive cases than what the state model projected it would have. He also noted there’s a smaller increase in the numbers than the Parish has seen in the last couple of weeks.

“…All the stuff we’ve been doing: all the social distancing, all the washing your hands…is paying off, and it truly looks like we’re starting to flatten that curve,” Chaisson said.

“So hopefully we continue that effort. We continue to pay attention to what we’re doing and finally show that this curve is being flattened,” he continued. “…With any luck, by April 30th, we will be able to get out of this thing: hopefully get kids back to school, get back to normal life, get everything back open that’s been shuttered for the last few weeks.”

It wasn’t all good news, however, as the Louisiana Department of Health today reported 11 deaths for Lafourche, which is four more since yesterday.

“We ask for again, your continued prayers for our community and those families who are mourning their loved ones.” Chaisson said.

Chaisson also addressed citizens’ questions over the Paycheck Protection Program that’s featured in the CARES Act. He said the easiest way to get that process started is to go to sba.gov.

He also referenced a webinar on Thursday, April 9 at 10 a.m. with U.S. Rep. Garret Graves and Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President and CEO Stephen Waguespack regarding the CARES Act and how to acquire funding from it, such as the Paycheck Protection Program.

“I’m sure it’ll be a great resource with those two individuals on how you can apply for it,” he added. “And if you do have any questions, hopefully you’ll get them answered then.”

Click here to view the webinar.