Chaisson Modifies Hours of Operation for Lafourche Businesses

Parish President Archie Chaisson has modified the hours of operation for Lafourche businesses, to include restaurants and convenience stores, the Lafourche Parish Government announced this afternoon.

Beginning Wednesday, April 22nd, business hours will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All other restrictions will remain in place.

Previously, stores were allowed to be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Lafourche Parish Government continues to work with our partners to refine data as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a fluid situation in our community,” reads the announcement.

Photo by Mike Petrucci.