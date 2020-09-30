Chaisson pens letter to Edwards asking him to loosen restrictions, open Lafourche businesses

This afternoon, President Archie Chaisson wrote a letter urging Gov. Edwards to loosen restrictions and open Lafourche’s economy.

“…my main concern is keeping our citizens safe, but I also have a duty to the hard-working residents and business owners in Lafourche Parish, and they are suffering through this time,” wrote Chaisson.

He continued, “Our businesses are hurting, our people are hurting, and our economy is hurting.”

Lafourche’s percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17-23 is 5.6%, up 3.7% from the week prior, which was 5.4%. The Governor has required that parishes remain below 5% for two weeks to “opt-in” to reopening for business.

The letter can be viewed in full below: