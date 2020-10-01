Chevron and Ochsner Health Provide Resources for COVID-19 Patients in the Bayou Region

Chevron and Ochsner Health are working together to serve the people of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In August alone, more than 350 people tested positive at Ochsner hospitals, clinics, urgent cares, and community testing sites in the Bayou region. In response, Chevron has generously committed $32,000 to help Ochsner support the health and well-being of those suffering from COVID-19. With this donation, Ochsner will be able to provide the following resources for those recovering from the virus through December 2020:

A pulse oximeter for symptom monitoring including instructions on how to use the device.

including instructions on how to use the device. Transportation home for COVID positive patients who used public transportation or senior center vans to arrive at the testing site.

home for COVID positive patients who used public transportation or senior center vans to arrive at the testing site. One month of home oxygen support, including supplies for those patients who do not have this service covered by their insurance.

Ochsner Leadership is very grateful for Chevron’s support. “This contribution will help Ochsner provide even more support for the patients of Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes,” said Tim Allen, CEO, Ochsner Bayou Region. “With these services, patients who are symptomatic but don’t require hospitalization can more easily quarantine, rest and recover at home.”

By helping people recover safely at home, Chevron and Ochsner are reducing risk, mitigating the spread of the virus and helping patients safely self-monitor from the comfort of home. This is one of several donations Chevron has made to help those affected by COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

“Chevron feels very fortunate to work with Ochsner Health on these initiatives, as they support Louisiana residents who are most in need,” said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “COVID-19 has created challenges for many across our state, especially our most vulnerable populations. We’re hopeful that these contributions will help members of our community along on their road to recovery.”

To learn more about Ochsner’s COVID-19 response, please visit ochsner.org/coronavirus. To learn more about Chevron, please visitwww.gomsocialinvestmentreport.com.