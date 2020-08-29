Chevron Contributes $50,000 to Hurricane Laura Relief Efforts

Chevron Corporation today announced that it is making a $50,000 contribution to the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana in support of their efforts to assist victims of Hurricane Laura in Cameron and Calcasieu parishes.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who suffered losses from the hurricane,” said Leah Brown, Corporate Affairs Manager of Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “Chevron has been operating in Louisiana since 1911 and has always been committed to being a good neighbor and sharing the community’s concerns in order to create a better future. During these difficult days, as the relief efforts get underway, we remain dedicated to supporting the people of the state.”

The Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana will receive the $50,000 to enhance relief efforts throughout the affected region. In addition, Chevron will match donations made to the group by its employees and retirees. The Foundation will then distribute the funds to local non-profit organizations to ensure the greatest needs are addressed.

Chevron supports local communities in times of emergency and throughout the year. “The Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana connects people who care with causes that matter,” said Sara McLeod Judson, CEO of the Foundation. “Immediately after the storm passed, Chevron showed that the communities of Southwest Louisiana matter to them and made a generous donation toward relief efforts.”

Chevron’s operations in Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico are vital to our nation’s economy and energy security – creating jobs and government revenues, and ensuring reliable, affordable energy supplies. Thousands of dedicated employees and contractors place the highest priority on safety and the protection of the environment. In addition to donations like this one, Chevron employees also give their own “human energy” to benefit a variety of civic and charitable organizations in Louisiana, contributing thousands of volunteer hours each year. To find out more, visit www.gomsocialinvestmentreport.com.