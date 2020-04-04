Chevron Donates $100,000 to Bayou Recovery Fund for COVID-19 Relief

The Bayou Community Foundation announced today a $100,000 donation from Chevron to the Foundation’s Bayou Recovery Fund for COVID-19 Relief to help fill critical needs in Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish and Grand Isle resulting from the current health and economic crisis.

“Bayou Community Foundation thanks the men and women of Chevron for their generous contribution to the Bayou Recovery Fund. This donation will fund crucial grants to local nonprofits so they can provide more food, medicine, rent assistance, crisis counseling, and other services to meet urgent needs of a growing number of local residents during this coronavirus outbreak and economic slowdown,” said Bayou Community Foundation President Henry Lafont.

“COVID-19 has created some very difficult challenges for many across our state, especially our most vulnerable populations,” said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “We are hopeful that this contribution to the Bayou Recovery Fund will help members of our community overcome some of the obstacles they may be facing to take care of everyday needs. We feel very fortunate to partner with Bayou Community Foundation as they support Lafourche, Terrebonne and Grand Isle residents.”

Bayou Community Foundation established the Bayou Recovery Fund in 2016 to build a “bucket” for relief and recovery dollars if and when the next disaster strikes our Bayou Region. The Foundation activated the Bayou Recovery Fund for COVID-19 Relief on March 19 to accept donations and award grants to local nonprofits for programs serving those suffering physically, mentally and financially from the current health and economic crisis. Grant applications for the first round of grant funding from the Bayou Recovery Fund are due April 10.

“In this extraordinary time of need, Chevron’s gift and the gifts of other donors to the Bayou Recovery Fund are making extraordinary impacts on our community. When we come together as a community and help those in need, we can make great things happen,” Lafont said.

For more information about the grants program or to donate to the Bayou Recovery Fund, visit www.BayouCF.org.