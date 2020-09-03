Chevron Donates $60,000 to Lafourche Education Foundation To Support First Middle School Robotics Program

At yesterday’s Lafourche Parish School Board meeting, Chevron presented $60,000 to the Lafourche Education Foundation (LEF) to develop the first middle school robotics program in the parish. The donation will help LEF and the district expand science, technology, engineering and math – or STEM – learning in the area. As part of the initiative, students will have the opportunity to build a working robot and enhance their STEM capabilities at an early age.

“Ensuring that our children and future generations have exceptional educational resources is a top priority for the Lafourche Parish School Board,” said Superintendent Martin. “As a parent with children in the school district, I am very grateful that Chevron is investing into our area so that we can expand STEM learning and continue to create opportunities for our students.”

With the continuing challenges of COVID-19, the new robotics program will be web-based, allowing students to safely access it outside of the classroom. The lessons will be taught virtually by a teacher from each middle school in the parish. Students will receive physical kits to give them a fun hands-on experience, while also enhancing their understanding of the importance of STEM. As part of the program, each participant will build an individual piece of a larger robot; eventually, when it is safe to do so, the children will transition to in-person, collaborative building in order to complete the machine.

“Initiatives like this robotics program are a vital part of Chevron’s efforts to give children the foundational skills they need to be successful in STEM fields,” said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “This helps to create a pipeline of future scientists and engineers—which in turn supports the community as a whole. We’re excited to see what the kids will accomplish.”

The Lafourche Education Foundation is committed to raising and investing funds to support public K-12 education in Lafourche Parish. This new program is one of the many ways that LEF invests in children and the area’s future success.

“At LEF, we’re committed to enhancing education in our area and are grateful to have a partner like Chevron that shares in our enthusiasm for young minds,” said Dr. Chandler LeBouef, President of Lafourche Education Foundation. “This program will provide tremendous educational opportunities for students in our parish. We’re very proud to be a part of it.”