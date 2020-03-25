Child Care Assistance Program Open to Critical Personnel amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Published by the LDOE on March 23:

In response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) today opened the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) to support essential critical infrastructure personnel. By simply completing an application PDF (will open in new tab), these families can access subsidized care for children age 12 and under at licensed childcare centers participating in the program, or through registered and certified family childcare and in-home providers.

The Governor’s emergency proclamation (will open in new tab) to close all school facilities to students through at least April 13, 2020, did not include childcare and early learning centers. Early learning centers make individual decisions about whether to close their businesses. However, updated directives from the Governor’s Office and health officials have advised limiting group sizes to 10 or fewer children and adults.

“If you can keep your children at home, please do so,” said Acting State Superintendent Beth Scioneaux, echoing guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health PDF (will open in new tab). “But we must ensure affordable access to childcare for those who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response effort. Opening CCAP to critical personnel is necessary and important as we fight the spread of COVID-19.”

Effective today, families of essential critical infrastructure workers are eligible for CCAP, and their applications will be expedited. Essential critical infrastructure workers PDF (will open in new tab) belong to the following industries:

Chemical

Communication and Information Technology

Critical Manufacturing

Defense Industrial Base

Energy (electrical industry, petroleum, natural and propane gas worker)

Financial Services

Food and Agriculture

Hazardous Material

Health Care/Public Health

Law Enforcement, Public Safety, First Responders

Other Community Based Government

Public Works

Transportation and Logistics

Waste and Wastewater

Interested families must complete the CCAP Pandemic Protective Services Crisis Application PDF (will open in new tab). Upon approval, initial certification will be valid for 30 days. If the public health crisis continues beyond 30 days, the LDOE will reassess applications.

