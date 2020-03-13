Children Play On Dangerous Equipment, According to Locals

A condemned portion of park equipment remains taped off to stop children from playing on it. According to locals, children see it as part of the fun.

Brent and Ashley Fazzio, who have lived across the street from the Mahler St. Park for 4 years, said that they see kids playing within the condemned portion of the equipment regardless off caution tape, Thursday, March 12.

“They wrap it around their heads,” said Ashley. “I went over there the other day and told the kids… to pick up that stuff off the ground… they go and think that’s Mission Impossible.”

The future of Terrebonne Parish Recreation District 11, which is in charge of maintenance of the park, is currently named in an ordinance being drafted which would give the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government complete control of the decision making process. As of this moment, the District’s decisions are carried out by a Rec 11 Board.

On Monday, March 9, during the Terrebonne Parish Council’s Legal, Policies, and Procedures Committee, J. Dana Ortego, Director of Human Resources and Risk Management, was directed by the Parish Attorney to condemn dangerous portions of park equipment.

The following day he did so, but according to the Fazzios, othchildren tore it down and continued to play on it.

“The kids, they think it’s a prank,” said Ashley. “They love it.”

Mahler St. Park is a high traffic area that kids frequent, said Ashley, “on a pretty day, there’s 50 plus kids that come in and out of that park.”

As they spoke, their two children scurried around their feet. Ashley pointed at some issues on the two plastic slides, one which was boarded up, and as she did Brent stopped the two children who had begun to climb under the tape.

Notification was given to Noble Patterson, Facility Supervisor/Manager of Rec 11, on Tuesday, March 10, said Ortego, which came with a two week deadline.

Over a phone call, Patterson said the repairs are being addressed. He said he took a welder out to review the damaged equipment and the equipment should be repaired either, Friday, March 13, or Monday, March 18.

“[The Welder] went out there today also, he’s probably going to finish up tomorrow or Monday,” said Patterson.

The Rec District 11 is under the Terrebonne Parish Government’s insurance. When asked, Parish Manager Mike Toups said the Parish does have the option of repairing it themselves and sending Rec 11 the bill.

“Sure, we could do that,” he said. “But the thing is that we really don’t have anybody to spare to do that kind of stuff… all our people are busy.”